OU basketball: Sooners defeat Iowa State, 67-61, behind Madi Williams' 27 points

The Sooners (7-9, 4-7 Big 12) won, 67-61, against Iowa State (12-8, 7-9) on Tuesday night in Norman.
Both teams got off to sluggish starts in the first quarter, shooting below 30 percent in the first five minutes. Finally, after trading misses, freshman guard Skylar Vann and sophomore guard Gabby Gregory combined for 10 points on just over 57 percent shooting to catapult OU’s advantage to 10 points. The Sooners led ISU, 18-8, at the end of the first.
Clinging to the momentum found in the first quarter, the Sooners got out to a quick 16-point lead early in the second quarter. After shooting 15.4 percent from three in the first, Iowa State — propelled by four 3s from freshman guard Aubrey Joens — trimmed OU’s lead down to 10 with 1:43 remaining in the first half. ISU shot 7-of-9 in the quarter and OU led, 35-28, at halftime.
In the third, Iowa State lost its edge to the Sooners, letting the lead slip all the way back to 11 points. ISU would then climb back, but junior forward Madi Williams’ 21 points would push OU’s lead back to 10. OU led, 53-43, at the end of the third quarter.
The Sooners got off to a slow start in the fourth quarter, shooting 0-5 in the first 4:23. Finally after five-straight misses, freshman point guard Nevaeh Tot gave Oklahoma life with a corner 3-pointer.
ISU trimmed the Sooners’ lead all the way to three points with just over two minutes remaining. OU’s defense, which held ISU scoreless in the final two minutes, and a clutch jumper from Williams, who finished with 27 points, would be the deciding factors for the Sooners.
Oklahoma will turn its focus to No. 19 West Virginia, and will face the Mountaineers at 2 p.m. CT on Feb. 14 in Morgantown.
