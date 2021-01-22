OU basketball: Sooners' Bedlam Series matchup at Oklahoma State rescheduled to Feb. 25

OU's bedlam matchup at Oklahoma State has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. CT on Monday, Feb. 25, the Big 12 Conference announced on Friday.
#Sooners vs. Cowboys twice in three days? Now that's 𝘽𝙚𝙙𝙡𝙖𝙢.OU and OSU's matchup has been rescheduled for Feb. 25 in Stillwater. https://t.co/mVCsKGxgv8 pic.twitter.com/7q8WzD8von— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 22, 2021
The Sooners' game was originally set for Jan. 16, however, Oklahoma State shut down its team activities due to COVID-19. OU now has three games scheduled that week, at Kansas State and two games against the Cowboys in three days, with the second matchup set for Feb. 27 in Norman.
Oklahoma State boasts one of the top players in the conference in freshman Cade Cunningham, who leads the conference in points-per-game. Cunningham's matchup against senior guard Austin Reaves will be one to watch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.