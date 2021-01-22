You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners' Bedlam Series matchup at Oklahoma State rescheduled to Feb. 25

De'Vion Harmon

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon dribbles through a defender during the game against Texas Tech on Dec. 22, 2020.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics/Pool photo

OU's bedlam matchup at Oklahoma State has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. CT on Monday, Feb. 25, the Big 12 Conference announced on Friday.

The Sooners' game was originally set for Jan. 16, however, Oklahoma State shut down its team activities due to COVID-19. OU now has three games scheduled that week, at Kansas State and two games against the Cowboys in three days, with the second matchup set for Feb. 27 in Norman.

Oklahoma State boasts one of the top players in the conference in freshman Cade Cunningham, who leads the conference in points-per-game. Cunningham's matchup against senior guard Austin Reaves will be one to watch. 

