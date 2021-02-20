OU basketball: Sooners avoid upset scare, defeat Iowa State, 66-56, in Ames

No. 9 Oklahoma (14-5, 9-4 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (2-16, 0-13 Big 12) 66-56, on Saturday night in Ames.
The Sooners started hot in the first half, holding a 21-point lead at one point, but the Cyclones ended the half on a 7-2 run before going on an 8-0 run to start the second half. Iowa State even took the lead, 46-45, for a possession before senior guard Austin Reaves converted a layup.
Oklahoma, averaging the third-most points per game in the Big 12 with over 77, was held to 66 points by the Cyclones, who are ranked last in the conference in defense.
Despite pulling away late and earning the team’s first win in Ames since 2011, OU struggled shooting the ball, scoring just six points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Oklahoma shot 25 percent from 3 and 40 percent from the field.
Reaves led the way with 20 points and five rebounds, followed by sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon and junior guard Umoja Gibson with 10 points. Reaves however, who ranks in the top five in assists per game in the Big 12, had only one assist on Saturday night. The Sooners had nine as a team.
Junior guard Elijah Harkless continued his stat-stuffing ability, with seven points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
OU plays its next game against Kansas State at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Manhattan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.