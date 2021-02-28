OU basketball: Sooners announce 8 p.m. tipoff time for game against Texas

The tipoff time has been set at 8 p.m. CT for Oklahoma's season finale against Texas on Thursday, March 4 in Norman, the Sooners announced via Twitter Sunday.
Thursday's regular-season finale against Texas will tip at 8 pm CT on either ESPN or ESPN2.Roughly 100 tickets remain to the rivalry matchup: https://t.co/tmQZKEg4fG pic.twitter.com/GDizzq1ecI— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 28, 2021
OU's game against Texas comes during the previously scheduled week of makeup games within the Big 12. The game was initially set for Feb. 18 but was postponed due to inclement weather, with the Longhorns not being able to travel to Norman.
The first matchup between the two teams this season was the Sooners' second of three-straight top 10 wins in January. Oklahoma won by one point in Austin, behind 23 points, six rebounds and four assists from senior guard Austin Reaves.
The Sooners' next game against Oklahoma State is at 8 p.m. CT on Monday, March 1 in Stillwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.