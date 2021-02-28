You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooners announce 8 p.m. tipoff time for game against Texas

Elijah Harkless

Junior guard Elijah Harkless attempts to lay the ball up during the Senior Night Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The tipoff time has been set at 8 p.m. CT for Oklahoma's season finale against Texas on Thursday, March 4 in Norman, the Sooners announced via Twitter Sunday. 

OU's game against Texas comes during the previously scheduled week of makeup games within the Big 12. The game was initially set for Feb. 18 but was postponed due to inclement weather, with the Longhorns not being able to travel to Norman.

The first matchup between the two teams this season was the Sooners' second of three-straight top 10 wins in January. Oklahoma won by one point in Austin, behind 23 points, six rebounds and four assists from senior guard Austin Reaves. 

The Sooners' next game against Oklahoma State is at 8 p.m. CT on Monday, March 1 in Stillwater.

