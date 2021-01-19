OU basketball: Sooners’ 4-guard lineup leads way with ‘aggressive’ defense in win over Kansas State

For the first time since 2002, the Sooners have won consecutive Big 12 games by over 25 points.
In those two OU wins, senior forward Brady Manek — the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging over 12 points-per-game — wasn’t much of a factor. Manek missed the previous two games before scoring six points in limited fashion off the bench in OU’s (8-4, 4-3 Big 12) 76-50 win over Kansas State (5-10, 1-6) in Norman Tuesday night.
In Manek and sophomore forward Jalen Hill’s absence due to COVID-19 protocols, head coach Lon Kruger ran with a four-guard starting lineup. He deployed it once more against Kansas State after Manek logged just one practice before the game and wasn’t ready for his typical workload. 6-foot-4 junior Elijah Harkless, who had eight points with 13 rebounds and six assists against Kansas State, slid into the power forward position.
The four-guard lineup resulted in a stingy defense that forced 52 turnovers in the past three games — including 20 on Tuesday — and held each of its last three opponents to under 60 points-per-game and 30 percent shooting from the 3-point line.
Tuesday’s win propelled OU into a three-way tie with No. 12 Texas Tech and No. 9 Kansas for third place in the Big 12. Now with Manek back, but the four-guard lineup still thriving, Kruger has a tough choice going forward between keeping the current lineup or returning Manek, who’s started 100 games in his career. Kruger said he’d “take a look at it” but Manek would play a lot regardless going forward.
“I think guys are just getting a better feel and better understanding of what needs to be done and how physical the game is,” Kruger said regarding the defense. “I think we’ve gotten into bodies a little bit better. They’ve felt us a little bit more from a defensive standpoint… Guys have been much more aggressive and focused, and the communication is better and that’s an area that we just have to keep improving.”
Kansas State is ranked last in scoring offense in the conference, yet OU held the Wildcats to their lowest point-total of the season and had 13 steals. After gaining a 22-17 lead with 6:03 remaining in the first half, OU went on a 13-2 run to end the half, and gave up only 28 points the remaining 26 minutes of the game.
When the Sooners were without Manek and Hill, senior forward Kur Kuath and sophomore Victor Iwuakor were the only forwards on the roster. In that time, Kuath has gained confidence in his jumpshot and stepped up as more of a scorer and defensive stopper in the post. The imposing 6-foot-10 figure had 12 points, five blocks and two steals against Kansas State, which led to easy points for OU’s offense in transition.
“I just needed to step up a lot more and protect the rim a lot more without (Manek and Hill) helping us,” Kuath said. “Tonight, I just felt like my duty was to protect the rim, hold it down for my teammates and help them if they got broken down. But I just feel like I got to be the guy in the back, just reading everything and helping everybody out. That’s what I do best defensively.”
The Sooners’ backcourt has been a large reason for its stellar defensive play thus far, picking the opponents’ pockets and getting the ball in transition for easy buckets. Oklahoma has scored 62 points coming off turnovers in its past three games.
Alondes Williams.That's it... that's the Tweet.📺 FSOK | https://t.co/SW6dedz1F4 pic.twitter.com/IV7c3oOtFM— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 20, 2021
Sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon scored 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting in his second-straight game leading the team in points. Harmon increased his average points-per-game to 12 on Tuesday night, quickly becoming perhaps the second-scoring option behind senior guard Austin Reaves.
He captained the scoring effort despite missing the final six minutes due to an injury scare, when he collapsed to the floor while running up the court on offense. Fortunately for Kruger and the Sooners, Harmon was diagnosed with cramps when he went to the locker room, and Kruger confirmed he won’t miss any games.
OU boasts the second-best scoring offense in the Big 12. With an improved defense, the Sooners’ end-of-season ceiling is becoming increasingly higher. Oklahoma has four guards averaging over eight points-per-game, and each of them has at least 10 steals this season.
On Saturday, the Sooners have a rematch against No. 9 Kansas, the first team they played without Manek and Hill. It was also the first game that sparked the Sooners’ defensive revolution and the efficient four-guard starting lineup. OU has a chance now, with Manek, to upset Kansas and get revenge with its second top-10 win on the season.
“There’s an old saying that defense wins championships,” said Harkless, who’s tied for a team-high 15 steals despite playing only eight games this season. “Coach put an emphasis on this week of defense. Because (on) offense we got great, all elite guys on our offensive end and those guys put the ball in the hole very easily.
“I think the defense, if we can get that in order, we could beat anybody in the country.”
