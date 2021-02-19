OU basketball: Sooner head coach Lon Kruger named to Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger has been named to the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List along with 14 other coaches, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Friday.
Lon Kruger has guided an OU team picked to finish in the bottom half of the Big 12 to a top-10 ranking and the most top-15 wins in college basketball.He has been named to the @NaismithTrophy Coach of the Year Midseason Watch List.➡️ https://t.co/Ix3jwD7d4Q pic.twitter.com/uxFM4VUR2m— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 19, 2021
Kruger has led the No. 9 Sooners to a top-10 ranking and second place in the Big 12 standings despite being picked to finish sixth in the conference by the league’s coaches. OU has five top-5 wins this season, tied for the most in the country with No. 4 Ohio State.
Kruger is the only coach since 1985 to take four different teams to at least the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. He joins Baylor's Scott Drew, West Virginia's Bob Huggins and Texas' Shaka Smart in the group Big 12 coaches on the watch list.
Oklahoma's next game is against Iowa State at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 20 in Ames.
