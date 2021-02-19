You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooner head coach Lon Kruger named to Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lon Kruger

Head coach Lon Kruger purses his lips during the game against Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC on Feb. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger has been named to the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List along with 14 other coaches, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Friday.

Kruger has led the No. 9 Sooners to a top-10 ranking and second place in the Big 12 standings despite being picked to finish sixth in the conference by the league’s coaches. OU has five top-5 wins this season, tied for the most in the country with No. 4 Ohio State. 

Kruger is the only coach since 1985 to take four different teams to at least the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. He joins Baylor's Scott Drew, West Virginia's Bob Huggins and Texas' Shaka Smart in the group Big 12 coaches on the watch list.

Oklahoma's next game is against Iowa State at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 20 in Ames. 



Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

