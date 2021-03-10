You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooner guards Madi Williams, Taylor Robertson, Nevaeh Tot earn Big 12 team honors

Madi Williams

Junior forward Madi Williams dribbles the ball during the game against Baylor on Feb. 21.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Junior guard Madi Williams, junior guard Taylor Robertson and freshman guard Nevaeh Tot each received Big 12 honors, the conference announced Wednesday.

Williams, who averages just under 14 points per game, was named to the unanimous first team All-Big 12. Williams is the first Sooner to be put on the first team All Big-12 team since Vionise Pierre-Louise in 2018.

Robertson was placed on the All-Big 12 second team after averaging 17 points per game this season. Most notable for her ability from the arc, Robertson has hit 80 3-pointers this season, ranking first in the Big 12 and sixth in the nation.

Lastly, Tot, who averages seven points per game, was honored as an All-Freshmen team member. Tot’s biggest accomplishment this season is averaging just over four assists per game, tallying up to 100 on the season, which is the fifth most by a freshman in OU women’s basketball history.

The sixth-seeded Sooners will face third-seeded Oklahoma State at 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday, March 12 in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship in Kansas City. The contest will be featured on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

