OU basketball: Sooner guard Trey Phipps enters NCAA transfer portal

Trey Phipps

Freshman guard Trey Phipps during the game against TCU in Fort Worth on Dec. 6.

 Gregg Ellman/Pool Photo

Oklahoma freshman guard Trey Phipps entered the transfer portal Thursday, he announced via Twitter and was first reported by SoonerScoop.

Phipps, a Tulsa native, appeared in 16 games this season and averaged 2.6 points per game. The 6-foot-2 guard played only 44 minutes after OU's win over Oral Roberts on Dec. 16.

Phipps' dad, Conley Phipps, played under the late Billy Tubbs from 1985-1987 and coached Phipps at Booker T. Washington High School. Phipps was a 3-star recruit per Rivals and chose the Sooners over Oral Roberts and Tulsa.

Phipps scored a season-high 12 points in the opener against UTSA on Dec. 3 on 11 shots and four 3-pointers. 

Editor's note: This article's headline was corrected at 12:15 p.m. on March 25 to reflect it is an OU basketball story.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

