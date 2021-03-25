OU basketball: Sooner guard Trey Phipps enters NCAA transfer portal

Oklahoma freshman guard Trey Phipps entered the transfer portal Thursday, he announced via Twitter and was first reported by SoonerScoop.
Excited to announce I am entering the transfer portal. I’m thankful for all of the great experiences and everything that I have learned at Oklahoma. A huge thank you to my coaches and my teammates. Looking forward to my next chapter.— Trey Phipps (@TreyPhipps0) March 25, 2021
Phipps, a Tulsa native, appeared in 16 games this season and averaged 2.6 points per game. The 6-foot-2 guard played only 44 minutes after OU's win over Oral Roberts on Dec. 16.
Phipps' dad, Conley Phipps, played under the late Billy Tubbs from 1985-1987 and coached Phipps at Booker T. Washington High School. Phipps was a 3-star recruit per Rivals and chose the Sooners over Oral Roberts and Tulsa.
Phipps scored a season-high 12 points in the opener against UTSA on Dec. 3 on 11 shots and four 3-pointers.
Editor's note: This article's headline was corrected at 12:15 p.m. on March 25 to reflect it is an OU basketball story.
