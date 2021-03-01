You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooner guard Taylor Robertson named Big 12 Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Taylor Robertson

Junior guard Taylor Robertson shoots the ball during the game against Baylor on Feb. 21.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Junior guard Taylor Robertson was awarded Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Her accomplishment comes after Robertson put up 14 points in the Sooners’ 68-63 overtime win against Texas on Feb. 27. She also scored a season-high 28 points behind six 3-pointers in a 76-60 win over TCU on Feb. 24.

This season, Robertson averages just over 15 points per game is ranked 13th among Big 12 scoring leaders.

The Sooners look to obtain their third-straight conference win at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, March 1 in Lloyd Noble Center. The contest will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments