OU basketball: Sooner guard Taylor Robertson named Big 12 Player of the Week

Junior guard Taylor Robertson was awarded Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
.@T_Rob30 put up 𝘽𝙄𝙂 numbers in OU's two wins last week. The junior has been named Big 12 Player of the Week!➡️ https://t.co/8gl0hRYVwn | #OUrWay pic.twitter.com/qUOO8Y6n6b— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 1, 2021
Her accomplishment comes after Robertson put up 14 points in the Sooners’ 68-63 overtime win against Texas on Feb. 27. She also scored a season-high 28 points behind six 3-pointers in a 76-60 win over TCU on Feb. 24.
This season, Robertson averages just over 15 points per game is ranked 13th among Big 12 scoring leaders.
The Sooners look to obtain their third-straight conference win at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, March 1 in Lloyd Noble Center. The contest will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
