You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooner guard Madi Williams named Big 12 Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Madi Williams

Junior forward Madi Williams during the game against Iowa State, Feb. 9.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics

Junior guard Madi Williams was awarded Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday. 

Williams earns the honor after averaging 24 points and 10.5 rebounds in OU's last two games against Iowa State and West Virginia. The Sooners won both matchups, 67-61 and 72-71, respectively. 

Additionally, Williams is one of 16 collegiate guards on the Dawn Staley Award watchlist and holds the program record for most points in a single game with an impressive 45 points scored on West Virginia on Jan. 3. 

Williams and her teammates are scheduled to host Texas Tech at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 17. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments