OU basketball: Sooner guard Madi Williams named Big 12 Player of the Week

Junior guard Madi Williams was awarded Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.
Madi Williams averaged a double-double, accounting for 2⃣4⃣ points per game and 🔟.5⃣ rebounds per game, as she led @OU_WBBall to wins over Iowa State and West Virginia.@madi_wms is the #Big12WBB Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/JTToxzlVGV— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 15, 2021
Williams earns the honor after averaging 24 points and 10.5 rebounds in OU's last two games against Iowa State and West Virginia. The Sooners won both matchups, 67-61 and 72-71, respectively.
Additionally, Williams is one of 16 collegiate guards on the Dawn Staley Award watchlist and holds the program record for most points in a single game with an impressive 45 points scored on West Virginia on Jan. 3.
Williams and her teammates are scheduled to host Texas Tech at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
