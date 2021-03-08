You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooner guard De'Vion Harmon named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

De'Vion Harmon

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon before the Senior Night Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, the conference announced Monday.

Harmon is averaging 13 points and two assists per game, along with 1.1 steals per game this season. The Denton, Texas native shot over 47 percent from the field during the regular season, improving from 36.4 percent as a freshman. 

Harmon has scored in double figures in 12 of his last 13 games, and tied his career-high with 23 points in OU's overtime loss against Oklahoma State on Feb. 27. He also scored 22 points in three separate games this season.

No. 25 Oklahoma (14-9, 9-8 Big 12) and Harmon return to action against Iowa State in The Big 12 Championship tournament at 8:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 10 in Kansas City. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

