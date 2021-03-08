OU basketball: Sooner guard De'Vion Harmon named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, the conference announced Monday.
𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗕𝗜𝗚-𝟭𝟮Congratulations to Austin Reaves for being named to the All-Big 12 First Team and @DeVionHarmon11 for earning honorable mention status.➡️ https://t.co/bl0AdsUGmN pic.twitter.com/RRSlpeFrVq— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 8, 2021
Harmon is averaging 13 points and two assists per game, along with 1.1 steals per game this season. The Denton, Texas native shot over 47 percent from the field during the regular season, improving from 36.4 percent as a freshman.
Harmon has scored in double figures in 12 of his last 13 games, and tied his career-high with 23 points in OU's overtime loss against Oklahoma State on Feb. 27. He also scored 22 points in three separate games this season.
No. 25 Oklahoma (14-9, 9-8 Big 12) and Harmon return to action against Iowa State in The Big 12 Championship tournament at 8:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 10 in Kansas City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.