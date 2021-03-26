OU basketball: Sooner guard De'Vion Harmon declares for NBA Draft

Oklahoma sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon is planning on entering the 2021 NBA Draft, he announced on social media Friday.
I plan on entering the NBA Draft!! Thank you, Oklahoma! Forever Love❤️ pic.twitter.com/cL7StdSD6m— De’Vion Harmon (@DeVionHarmon11) March 26, 2021
His announcement comes the day after OU coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement. Harmon was the second-leading scorer for the Sooners in the 2020-21 season, with 12.9 points per game. He was also an All-Big 12 honorable mention this season.
Harmon averaged 7.4 points per game and shot 36.4 percent from the field as a freshman. As a sophomore, he improved to 47.7 percent shooting.
Harmon has the opportunity to return to Oklahoma if he is undrafted, with an NCAA ruling from 2018. He currently isn't projected to be drafted, according to ESPN.
