OU basketball: Sooner guard Austin Reaves named to All-Big 12 First Team

Austin Reaves

Senior guard Austin Reaves during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Senior guard Austin Reaves was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, the conference announced Monday.

Reaves averaged the second-most points per game in the Big 12 with over 17 and the third-most assists per game with just under five. The Newark, Arkansas native has scored 16 points or more in each of his last nine games, and scored 32 points with six rebounds and nine assists in Oklahoma’s win over TCU on Dec. 6.

The 6-foot-5 guard was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and was named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team last season as a junior. Reaves improved his shooting percentage from just over 38 percent as a junior to over 43 percent as a senior. He also leads the Big 12 in made free-throws with 122, and free-throw percentage, shooting over 87 percent.

Reaves and No. 25 Oklahoma (14-9, 9-8) return to action against Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship tournament at 8:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 10 in Kansas City.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

