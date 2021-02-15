OU basketball: Sooner guard Austin Reaves named co-Big 12 Player of the Week

Senior guard Austin Reaves was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.
Clutch.Austin Reaves has been named Big 12 Player of the Week after leading the #Sooners to a double OT win in Morgantown.➡️ https://t.co/YffwUH57bW pic.twitter.com/nG2lY4T729— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 15, 2021
Reaves became the third player in conference history to score at least 28 points with nine rebounds and seven assists in a game during OU's double-overtime win over West Virginia on Feb. 13. He also hitting the game-winning shot.
Reaves is the only player in Division I averaging over 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season. The award is Reaves' second-career honor in the Big 12.
The Newark, Arkansas native is the third Sooners' player to earn the award this season, joining junior guard Umoja Gibson and sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon.
