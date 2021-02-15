You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooner guard Austin Reaves named co-Big 12 Player of the Week

Austin Reaves

Redshirt junior guard Austin Reaves during the game against Texas on March 3.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Senior guard Austin Reaves was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday. 

Reaves became the third player in conference history to score at least 28 points with nine rebounds and seven assists in a game during OU's double-overtime win over West Virginia on Feb. 13. He also hitting the game-winning shot. 

Reaves is the only player in Division I averaging over 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season. The award is Reaves' second-career honor in the Big 12. 

The Newark, Arkansas native is the third Sooners' player to earn the award this season, joining junior guard Umoja Gibson and sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

