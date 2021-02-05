You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Sooner forward Madi Williams placed on Dawn Staley Award watchlist

Junior Guard Madi Williams

Junior Guard Madi Williams dribbles against the Kansas Jawhawks on Jan. 27.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Junior forward Madi Williams has been placed on the watchlist for the Dawn Staley Award, the women’s basketball program announced Friday.

The award is bestowed to the most outstanding collegiate guard in the sport. Williams is one of 16 collegiate guards on the watchlist.

Williams, the Sooners’ leading scorer, joined the program’s 1,000 points club Jan. 23 against Baylor. Additionally, she put up a career-high of 45 points against West Virginia, marking the most points a Sooner has scored in a single game.

This post was updated at 1:45 p.m. CT Friday, Feb. 5 to reflect Williams' correct position.

