OU basketball: Sooner forward Kur Kuath announces plan to pursue professional career after season

Kur Kuath

Then-redshirt junior forward Kur Kuath during the game against Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Feb. 25, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Senior forward Kur Kuath plans on leaving Oklahoma after this season and pursuing a professional basketball career, he said in a press conference on Monday.

Kuath would be choosing to not exercise his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19.

“I’ve been thinking,” Kuath said. “Just what’s best for my family, with the situation that me and my family are in. It’s best for me to leave and try to start a pro career, just so I can generate some money for my family which is a need.”

The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging over six points per game and four rebounds, while shooting over 51 percent and playing a career-high in minutes per game with just under 19.

Playing just nine minutes in No. 9 OU’s win over then-No. 14 West Virginia on Feb. 13, Kuath came up with a block with seven seconds remaining in double-overtime to end the game. 

The Sooners next game against No. 13 Texas Tech is at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Norman.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

