OU basketball: Sooner forward Kur Kuath announces plan to pursue professional career after season

Senior forward Kur Kuath plans on leaving Oklahoma after this season and pursuing a professional basketball career, he said in a press conference on Monday.
Kuath would be choosing to not exercise his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19.
#Sooners forward Kur Kuath said he's leaving after the season to pursue a pro basketball career for his family.— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) February 15, 2021
“I’ve been thinking,” Kuath said. “Just what’s best for my family, with the situation that me and my family are in. It’s best for me to leave and try to start a pro career, just so I can generate some money for my family which is a need.”
The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging over six points per game and four rebounds, while shooting over 51 percent and playing a career-high in minutes per game with just under 19.
Playing just nine minutes in No. 9 OU’s win over then-No. 14 West Virginia on Feb. 13, Kuath came up with a block with seven seconds remaining in double-overtime to end the game.
The Sooners next game against No. 13 Texas Tech is at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Norman.
