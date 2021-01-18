OU basketball: Sooner forward Brady Manek expected to return for Kansas State game

Senior forward Brady Manek is expected to return for the Sooners’ game against Kansas State Tuesday, head coach Lon Kruger announced in a press conference Monday.
Manek has missed the last two games due to COVID-19 protocols and Kruger said he would practice on Monday before the game Tuesday. The Harrah, Oklahoma native is the second-leading scorer on the team, averaging over 13 points-per-game.
Kruger said the team was waiting on Manek's final negative COVID-19 test before being cleared on Monday. Kruger added Manek wouldn’t practice at full speed, but that he expected him to “get his feet wet” before being available tomorrow.
OU plays Kansas State at 5:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 19 in Norman.
