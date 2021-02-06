OU basketball: Sooner Brady Manek shines in win over Iowa State with career-highs in rebounds, assists

Brady Manek and Austin Reaves playfully argued in the locker room after OU’s 79-72 win over Iowa State on Saturday.
Reaves told Manek his 15 rebounds and four assists would’ve equated to “like 35 points,” if there was such a statistic. The typical sharpshooter is taking less shots and playing with more hustle due to OU’s offense-centric four-guard lineup.
Manek, who made his first start since contracting COVID-19 in early January, finally looked like himself on Saturday afternoon against the Cyclones without having to shoot lights out. The 6-foot-9 forward grabbed a career-high in rebounds, tied his career-high in assists and added nine points.
“That’s really big,” said Reaves, who scored 16 points with eight rebounds and assists. “For the team and himself just to get him going a little bit, he played a really good game.”
The No. 9 Sooners (12-5, 7-4 Big 12) snuck out of the Lloyd Noble Center with their sixth win in the last seven games against the Cyclones (2-11, 0-8), the Big 12’s lone team without a conference win. Iowa State made 16 3s and was leading late in the second half before OU pulled away.
However, ISU played its first game since Jan. 9 with its roster completely healthy. The team missed four consecutive games from Jan. 13-23 and had a four-point loss to No. 17 West Virginia on Feb. 2. The Cyclones, now healthy, are proving to be a better team than their record shows.
Iowa State had a 58-57 lead with over eight minutes to go in the second half before the Sooners went on an 11-0 run. OU didn’t give up its lead for the rest of the game.
“They’ve been hurt by COVID more than anyone else in the conference by far,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “I think they showed today how tough they’re going to be when they are healthy.”
With guards Elijah Harkless and Umoja Gibson scoring 19 and 18, Manek reinvented himself from the once prolific scorer to an all-around player that, in his mind, just wants to do anything to win.
Manek played over 30 minutes for the first time since Dec. 9 and has seen his minutes extended in each of OU’s last three games. Manek looked like a former All-Big 12 Third Team selection for the first time in over a month, and did so in just seven shots.
“There for a few weeks I was out and then I came back, wasn't myself,” Manek said. “Wasn't getting to play much because of what was going on just with (shortness) of breath, all that stuff from the injury and (COVID-19). (It) feels good to be back. I've kind of gotten into the swing of things, kind of found my role … It doesn't always fall on me to score. We've got plenty of guys to do that.”
Iowa State forward Solomon Young — a physical post presence — provided Manek a tough test. But Manek, who’s one 3-pointer away from becoming No. 5 in school history, stepped up and gave OU what it needed to win with his rebounds, assists and physicality, not his scoring ability.
Manek’s unselfishness on both ends of the floor after being the team’s second leading scorer last season is important to where the Sooners can end up as March nears.
“He was terrific, absolutely,” Kruger said. “Young is a handful down there on our defensive end and I thought Brady really battled and worked at it. (I’m) really happy for Brady, to see him bounce back and have a game like that.
“Looks to me like he’s got her back now.”
