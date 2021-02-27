You have permission to edit this article.
OU basketball: Sacramento Kings snap 9-game losing streak, Buddy Hield's offensive struggles continue

Buddy Hield

Former OU guard Buddy Hield warms up for the Sacramento Kings before their game against the OKC Thunder Feb. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The week of Feb. 20-26 saw former OU guard Buddy Hield and the Sacramento Kings snap a nine game losing streak on Friday night. 

Individually, Hield struggled statistically during the week. In five games, Hield averaged 14 points per game on 13.2 shot attempts a game. That included shooting a poor 30.2 percent from three on 8.6 attempts.

The Kings' first game came against the Chicago Bulls in the Windy City on Saturday, Feb. 20. The Kings would go on to lose the contest, 122-114, but its was Hield’s best game of the week as he finished with 23 points on 10-of-21 shooting. The Kings had three players with at least 20 points, but that wasn’t enough, as Bulls guard Zach LaVine scored 38 points on an efficient 15-of-20 shooting. 

The next game occured on Sunday, Feb. 21, where the Kings would lose to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, 128-115. Hield scored just 13 points on a poor 3-of-13 shooting, including going 2-of-10 from three. The Bucks won on the backs of their two star players. Two-time MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and grabbed 18 rebounds while forward Khris Middleton scored 32 points.

The Kings would then lick their wounds and quickly travel to New York to face the Brooklyn Nets, against whom they lost, 127-118, on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Hield scored 11 points with seven assists. Despite playing 37 minutes, Hield only managed to put up nine shots and went 3-of-9 overall. Guard James Harden led the Nets to victory with a 29 point, 14 assist and 11 rebound triple double.

A low point of the Kings’ season occurred on Thursday, Feb. 25, when they lost to the New York Knicks, 140-121. Hield scored just nine points as the Knicks jarringly put up 140 in regulation.

The Kings finally snapped their nine game skid on Friday, Feb. 26, when they squeaked by the Detroit Pistons with a 110-107 win. Hield scored 14 points on 4-of-14 shooting. Former Oklahoma City Thunder and current Detroit forward Jerami Grant scored 30 points. The win gave the Kings a 13-20 record after starting the season 12-11.

Hield and the Kings finally return home after a brutal six game road trip when they play the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 28.

