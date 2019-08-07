OU basketball: Rashard Odomes signs contract with Swedish team

Former Sooner guard Rashard Odomes will begin his professional basketball career in Sweden after signing with Umea BSKT, per eurobasket.com.
Another Sooner is heading to the pros! @R_Odomes has agreed to a contract with Umea in Sweeden. Congrats, RO!— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) August 7, 2019
📰 https://t.co/9ZsYdZnIFl pic.twitter.com/76v1wW2saG
Odomes was a member of the 2015-16 Oklahoma team that reached the NCAA Final Four, where he appeared in 18 games averaging 1.9 points per game. As a sophomore, he started in all 30 Oklahoma contests and averaged a career high 10.1 points per game.
The Sooners reached the NCAA Tournament in Odomes' junior and senior seasons. After losing in overtime to Rhode Island in 2018's opening round, the Sooners beat Ole Miss 95-72 in the first game of the 2019 tournament. Odomes led the team with 20 points in that game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.