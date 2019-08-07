You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Rashard Odomes signs contract with Swedish team

Rashard Odomes

Senior guard Rashard Odomes pumps up the crowd in the game against Texas Feb. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner guard Rashard Odomes will begin his professional basketball career in Sweden after signing with Umea BSKT, per eurobasket.com.

Odomes was a member of the 2015-16 Oklahoma team that reached the NCAA Final Four, where he appeared in 18 games averaging 1.9 points per game. As a sophomore, he started in all 30 Oklahoma contests and averaged a career high 10.1 points per game.

The Sooners reached the NCAA Tournament in Odomes' junior and senior seasons. After losing in overtime to Rhode Island in 2018's opening round, the Sooners beat Ole Miss 95-72 in the first game of the 2019 tournament. Odomes led the team with 20 points in that game. 

