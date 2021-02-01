OU basketball: No. 9 Sooners fall to No. 13 Texas Tech, 57-52, in Lubbock, snap 5-game winning streak

No. 9 Oklahoma (11-5, 6-4 Big 12) lost to No. 13 Texas Tech (13-5, 5-4), 57-52, on Monday night in Lubbock.
In a low scoring game, both offenses struggled. Both teams shot under 34 percent from the field. The Sooners were without senior guard Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams due to COVID-19 protocols.
The loss marks Oklahoma’s second loss to the Red Raiders this season, and snaps OU’s five-game win streak.
Junior guard Umoja Gibson, sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon and senior forward Brady Manek scored 14, 12 and 11, respectively, for 37 of OU’s 52 points.
The defense kept the Sooners in the game when OU scored just 18 points in the first half, as they forced eight steals and 10 Red Raider turnovers. Oklahoma also held the Big 12’s second leading scorer Mac McClung to six points, all were scored on free-throws.
OU returns to action against Iowa State at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6 at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.