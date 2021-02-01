You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: No. 9 Sooners fall to No. 13 Texas Tech, 57-52, in Lubbock, snap 5-game winning streak

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
De'Vion Harmon

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 9 Oklahoma (11-5, 6-4 Big 12) lost to No. 13 Texas Tech (13-5, 5-4), 57-52, on Monday night in Lubbock.

In a low scoring game, both offenses struggled. Both teams shot under 34 percent from the field. The Sooners were without senior guard Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams due to COVID-19 protocols.

The loss marks Oklahoma’s second loss to the Red Raiders this season, and snaps OU’s five-game win streak. 

Junior guard Umoja Gibson, sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon and senior forward Brady Manek scored 14, 12 and 11, respectively, for 37 of OU’s 52 points. 

The defense kept the Sooners in the game when OU scored just 18 points in the first half, as they forced eight steals and 10 Red Raider turnovers. Oklahoma also held the Big 12’s second leading scorer Mac McClung to six points, all were scored on free-throws.

OU returns to action against Iowa State at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6 at home.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

