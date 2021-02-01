You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: No. 9 Sooners down, 25-18, against No. 13 Texas Tech at halftime

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Umoja Gibson

Junior guard Umoja Gibson during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 9 Oklahoma (11-4, 6-3 Big 12) is losing, 25-18, to No. 13 Texas Tech (12-5, 4-4) at halftime on Monday night in Lubbock.

The first half was an ugly start for both teams. Both offenses are shooting under 30 percent from the field and both teams have made just one three. Junior guard Umoja Gibson is the only player with at least two made field goals. 

However, the Sooners’ defense has excelled, forcing five steals and seven turnovers against the Red Raiders and holding the conference's second leading scorer in guard Mac McClung to zero points. 

Senior guards Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams are out for the second straight game due to COVID-19 protocols. Reaves, who’s averaging over 15 points-per-game this season, scored 13 points in OU’s loss against Texas Tech on Dec. 22.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

Load comments