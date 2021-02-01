OU basketball: No. 9 Sooners down, 25-18, against No. 13 Texas Tech at halftime

No. 9 Oklahoma (11-4, 6-3 Big 12) is losing, 25-18, to No. 13 Texas Tech (12-5, 4-4) at halftime on Monday night in Lubbock.
The first half was an ugly start for both teams. Both offenses are shooting under 30 percent from the field and both teams have made just one three. Junior guard Umoja Gibson is the only player with at least two made field goals.
However, the Sooners’ defense has excelled, forcing five steals and seven turnovers against the Red Raiders and holding the conference's second leading scorer in guard Mac McClung to zero points.
Senior guards Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams are out for the second straight game due to COVID-19 protocols. Reaves, who’s averaging over 15 points-per-game this season, scored 13 points in OU’s loss against Texas Tech on Dec. 22.
