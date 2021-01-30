OU basketball: No. 24 Sooners top No. 9 Alabama, 66-61, for third consecutive top-10 win

No. 24 Oklahoma (11-4, 6-3 Big 12) defeated No. 9 Alabama (14-4, 9-0 SEC), 66-61, on Saturday afternoon in Norman.
For the third consecutive game, the Sooners have beaten a top-10 team. OU now has four top-10 wins in the month of January.
Oklahoma was without senior guard and leading scorer Austin Reaves and senior guard Alondes Williams due to COVID-19 protocols. In their absence, sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon scored 18 points, junior guard Elijah Harkless added 14 and junior guard Umoja Gibson had 12.
Senior forward Brady Manek had 12 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes. Manek scored the most points he's had since Dec. 22 in the Texas Tech loss and played the most minutes since returning from testing positive for COVID-19 early in January.
The Sooners play their next game against No. 10 Texas Tech at 8 p.m. on Feb. 1 on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.