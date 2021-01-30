You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: No. 24 Sooners top No. 9 Alabama, 66-61, for third consecutive top-10 win

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
De'Vion Harmon

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon dribbles the ball during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 24 Oklahoma (11-4, 6-3 Big 12) defeated No. 9 Alabama (14-4, 9-0 SEC), 66-61, on Saturday afternoon in Norman. 

For the third consecutive game, the Sooners have beaten a top-10 team. OU now has four top-10 wins in the month of January. 

Oklahoma was without senior guard and leading scorer Austin Reaves and senior guard Alondes Williams due to COVID-19 protocols. In their absence, sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon scored 18 points, junior guard Elijah Harkless added 14 and junior guard Umoja Gibson had 12.

Senior forward Brady Manek had 12 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes. Manek scored the most points he's had since Dec. 22 in the Texas Tech loss and played the most minutes since returning from testing positive for COVID-19 early in January.

The Sooners play their next game against No. 10 Texas Tech at 8 p.m. on Feb. 1 on the road.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

