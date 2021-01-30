OU basketball: No. 24 Sooners leading No. 9 Alabama, 32-29, at halftime

No. 24 Oklahoma (10-4, 6-3 Big 12) is leading No. 9 Alabama (14-3, 9-0 SEC), 32-29, at halftime in Norman.
The Sooners got out to an early 11-2 lead with their defensive play, but struggled to score, with just three guards playing the majority of backcourt minutes. Senior guards Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams are out due to COVID-19 protocols.
With the limited depth, Oklahoma has been forced to use multiple lineups with three forwards on the court. The Sooners have successfully used a four-guard starting lineup the last five games.
OU's defense forced 10 Alabama turnovers in the first half, including six steals. The Crimson Tide are shooting 42 percent from the field. Harmon, Gibson and Harkless have a combined 26 of OU’s 32 points, Despite shooting under 40 percent from the field in the first half.
The tight contest is set to resume on ESPN after halftime.
