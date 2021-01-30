You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: No. 24 Sooners leading No. 9 Alabama, 32-29, at halftime

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Umoja Gibson

Junior guard Umoja Gibson dribbles during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 24 Oklahoma (10-4, 6-3 Big 12) is leading No. 9 Alabama (14-3, 9-0 SEC), 32-29, at halftime in Norman.

The Sooners got out to an early 11-2 lead with their defensive play, but struggled to score, with just three guards playing the majority of backcourt minutes. Senior guards Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams are out due to COVID-19 protocols.

With the limited depth, Oklahoma has been forced to use multiple lineups with three forwards on the court. The Sooners have successfully used a four-guard starting lineup the last five games.

OU's defense forced 10 Alabama turnovers in the first half, including six steals. The Crimson Tide are shooting 42 percent from the field. Harmon, Gibson and Harkless have a combined 26 of OU’s 32 points, Despite shooting under 40 percent from the field in the first half.

The tight contest is set to resume on ESPN after halftime.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

Load comments