OU basketball: No. 16 Sooners leading at halftime, 36-35, against No. 17 Oklahoma State in Stillwater

No. 16 Oklahoma (14-7, 9-6 Big 12) is up at halftime against No. 17 Oklahoma State, (16-6, 9-6) 36-35, on Monday night in Stillwater.
The Sooners started hot offensively, shooting 4-for-5 from 3-point range in just over four minutes in the first half. However, Oklahoma shot just under 38 percent in the half despite its hot start. The Sooners were held scoreless for over five minutes at one point.
Senior forward Brady Manek had 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting, with four 3s. Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon and senior guard Austin Reaves added seven each.
OU's seven fouls kept the Cowboys in the game, despite its defense holding them without a field goal for over six minutes, and holding freshman standout guard Cade Cunningham to just two points on 0-of-2 shooting. The Sooners were out-rebounded 45-28 in last Saturday's matchup, but are up 18-15 so far.
