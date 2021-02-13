OU basketball: No. 12 Sooners tied, 31-31, at No. 14 West Virginia at halftime

No. 12 Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4 Big 12) is tied against No. 14 West Virginia, 31-31, at halftime on Saturday in Morgantown.
The Sooners' 3-point defense has held West Virginia to 1-of-9 shooting from the field so far. In their last meeting, the Mountaineers made 14 3s and shot over 58% from deep. West Virginia's lone three was a half-court shot to end the half.
The Sooners' four-guard lineup has struggled against the Mountaineers, but managed to keep it close at halftime. 6-foot-10 West Virginia forward Derek Culver has 13 points and nine rebounds while mostly being guarded by OU's lone starting forward, Brady Manek, who's 6-foot-8. The Mountaineers have 20 rebounds to OU's 18.
The Sooners are shooting just over 39% from the floor and 25% from three. Junior guard Elijah Harkless leads OU with seven points, followed by senior guard Austin Reaves with six and junior guard Umoja Gibson and Manek with five. Manek entered the top five in 3s made in OU history with his shot that tied the game at 10 early in the first half.
Following the break, play is set to resume on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
