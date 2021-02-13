OU basketball: No. 12 Sooners defeat No. 14 West Virginia, 91-90, in double overtime road thriller

No. 12 Oklahoma (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) defeated No. 14 West Virginia (14-6, 7-4), 91-90, in double overtime on Saturday in Morgantown.
Senior guard Austin Reaves hit the game-winning shot in the second overtime to beat the Mountaineers. Junior guard Umoja Gibson made a layup with 21 seconds left to send the game to overtime initially.
The Sooners held a nine-point lead with under seven minutes remaining in the second half, but the Mountaineers stormed back and took the lead with over two minutes remaining. Junior guard De'Vion Harmon hit a three to put OU up 79-77 with 1:35 remaining in the second half, but West Virginia tied the game and sent it to double overtime before Reaves missed a potential game-winning three.
With the win, the Sooners moved into sole possession of second place in the Big 12 behind No. 2 Baylor and snapped West Virginia's five-game conference win streak. OU was picked to finish sixth in the Big 12 in the preseason.
Reaves continued his strong play on the road, with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Reaves has at least 19 points in each of his last four road games. Junior guard Umoja Gibson also played strong, with 21 points and five 3s. Oklahoma's offense shot over 44 percent from the field and over 34 percent from three.
The Sooners struggled rebounding down the stretch, giving West Virginia multiple offensive rebounds for second chance points. OU was out-rebounded 47-42. OU returns to action against No. 13 Texas at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Norman.
This story was updated at 3:11 p.m. Feb. 13 to reflect the correct rank of the Texas Longhorns.
