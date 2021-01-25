OU basketball: Navigating through COVID-19, Jalen Hill, Elijah Harkless' development — 3 takeaways from Sooners' weekly press conference

Oklahoma is entering a nightmare stretch.
The Sooners’ six of the next seven opponents are currently ranked top-11 in the nation. Although OU entered the AP top-25 Poll for the first time this season at No. 24, maintaining that spot could be difficult with a road test against No. 5 Texas and a home matchup against No. 9 Alabama this week.
Head coach Lon Kruger spoke on junior guard Elijah Harkless and sophomore forward Jalen Hill’s development, the test of the upcoming games and how he’s led the team through a difficult year with COVID-19 and racial injustice.
Here are 3 takeaways from OU’s weekly press conference:
Upcoming stretch of games
Oklahoma plays No. 5 Texas twice, No. 9 Alabama, No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 2 Baylor and No. 11 West Virginia in six of its next seven matchups, with road games against Texas Tech, Texas and West Virginia.
This stretch could be a team-defining slate, and prove if OU is a NCAA Tournament contending team or not. With the Sooners seemingly playing their best basketball of the season right now, they hope to ride their momentum into the upcoming stretch.
“It’s of course been really difficult every year,” Kruger said about the conference. “This year may be a little more extreme, if you consider the number of teams ranked or nearly ranked. It’s a tough league. It’s great, coaches are great, the depth of players is great. I think the defense’s this year across the league are just a little better from top to bottom than they’ve ever been and they’ve always been good.
“But it seems like the emphasis defensively, for a lot of teams has ramped up a little bit, which makes it more grueling and more challenging and tough every night.”
Jalen Hill, Elijah Harkless’ play
Harkless was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday, and Kruger had high praise for Hill’s play this season in the press conference. Harkless scored eight points with 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals against Kansas State on Jan. 19, and added another three steals in the upset win over then-No.9 Kansas.
The Cal State Northridge transfer has proven to be a strong asset defensively for the Sooners this season. He leads the team in steals despite starting only four games and missing the first four games of the season due to transfer rules. OU is also 3-1 since he joined the starting lineup.
“(Harkless’) making progress, it seems like every game,” Kruger said. “He got eligible middle of December there and he really missed those first three weeks of the season, but makes consistent progress. Obviously (he’s) coming off a couple of games where he played really well.”
Hill, who returned Jan. 19 against Kansas State after missing two games due to COVID-19 protocols, has settled back in quickly. He reprised his role as a high-energy forward off the bench, tying his season-high in points with seven against Kansas and hit a clutch three that gave OU a 49-46 lead in the second half.
The 6-foot-7 forward said he’s been spending an hour after practice with the coaching staff on improving his jumpshot.
“(Hill) was playing very well prior to COVID,” Kruger said, “And missed a couple games and has bounced back pretty quickly to regain the form that he had prior. His instincts are so good. He’s in the right places, he’s a physical defender, he moves the ball offensively. … He’s getting more confidence each week in shooting the basketball.”
Navigating through COVID-19, social issues as a team
The 2020-21 sports season has been one like no other, as teams across the country have dealt with the hardships of COVID-19 and various social issues throughout the country.
Kruger spoke on how the issues have impacted his team and how they’ve navigated through it this season since the summer.
“Since July, I don’t know if there’s one thing,” Kruger said. “I think we just emphasized consistent, constant, maybe more than ever, communication (and) talking to our guys about it … just concerned about the emotional well-being of the players.”
Kruger said he’s increased the amount of conversation that he has with his players, although he said he does it a lot either way. Kruger said that it’s important to be transparent, and ask his players “how they’re doing” and “how they’re feeling.”
The Sooners have had two four players miss games due to COVID-19 protocols, with redshirt freshman center Rick Issanza, sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor, Hill and senior forward Brady Manek all missing games.
“I’ve been surprised because you don’t know how people are going to react to isolation stretches because of COVID or the quarantine,” Kruger said. “And it’s really hit our guys hard. When you talk to them, you know they didn’t anticipate how difficult it was to be in quarantine for 11 days, which, when you stop and think about it, young people aren’t geared to do that.
“No one is, but especially 18 to 22 year olds. That is just not normal. And it’s really bothered our guys as it probably does guys in every program. … I mean you’re feeling the effects for awhile, both physically but also emotionally.”
