OU basketball: Motivated by grandfather's death, Tatum Veitenheimer plays 'tough as nails' in Sooners' win

In the first two minutes of Wednesday’s matchup between the Sooners and Jayhawks, junior guard Tatum Veitenheimer drilled two 3s to boost her team into a lead it would maintain from then on.
Despite how focused Veitenheimer appeared on the court Wednesday night, her mind was elsewhere. Veitenheimer’s grandfather died Jan. 26, the day before Oklahoma’s game.
Instead of allowing the loss to weigh her down, Veitenheimer enabled it to elevate her into one of her best performances of the season. Along with the death of her grandfather, Veitenheimer dwelled on her absence in OU’s 74-64 loss to Kansas Dec. 10 to motivate her into scoring nine points and racking up four rebounds and three assists.
“Tatum is as tough as nails — I was really happy to see her play so well tonight,” Gregory said. “I know she has a lot going on but I know sometimes when you have a lot going on in your life, basketball can really be an escape and I think that’s what happened tonight (for her).”
In the initial matchup between the Sooners and Jayhawks, OU only had six players available due to COVID-19. A month later and in its second meeting with Kansas, Oklahoma once again only had six available, as freshman forward Heavenly Greer and senior forward Mandy Simpson missed Wednesday night’s contest. Despite this, the Sooners topped the Jayhawks, 84-81.
In the Sooners’ (5-7, 2-5) victory over Kansas (6-6, 2-4), sophomore guard Gabby Gregory helped her team snap its two-game losing streak. She posted a career-high six 3s and 27 points Wednesday night. Aside from her ability to score, Gregory delivered eight rebounds and five assists.
“Her impact is important offensively and defensively,” Coale said. “(She) did a good job of reading screens, of second cutting, and putting herself in a position to get to the rim.”
Though Gregory stole the show, the Sooners’ performance as a team was notable. Collectively, they posted 15 3-pointers and shot 54 percent from the field. Behind Gregory, Robertson scored 19 points and was 6-of-8 from the field. Robertson also tallied her 50th-straight game with a 3-pointer Wednesday night, going 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.
“To be honest, (Robertson hitting this mark is) a little bit like living in Denver, Colorado and not appreciating the mountains anymore,” Coale said. “It’s easy to just go like ‘yeah, that’s what she’s supposed to do.’You have to remind yourself how incredibly special that skillset is that she has.”
The energy Robertson and her team had was also provided by the newest member of the Sooners’ 1,000 point club, junior guard Madi Williams. In Saturday’s matchup against Baylor, Williams hit the mark but was recognized in front of Oklahoma fans in Wednesday night’s competition. Williams put 14 points and six rebounds on the board Wednesday and helped the Sooners fend off the Jayhawks in their last-minute comeback attempt.
“(With only six of us), it just requires an extra amount of focus at the end of the game when they’re cutting away at the lead and we’re getting a little frantic,” Williams said. “We had to be able to come back, reconvene and be able to focus up as a team.”
Overall, each Sooner was vital to the team’s win. Along with their upperclassmen teammates, freshman guard Nevaeh Tot had 11 points and freshman guard Skylar Vann had four points and four rebounds.
The contribution that each of the six players available had will be built upon as they face Kansas State at 1 p.m. CT this coming Sunday, Jan. 31 in Manhattan on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
“I’m proud of the unity that our guys displayed, the way they competed (and) played together, (and) the way they shared the ball,” Coale said. “I think as much as anything is their mindset. I think that’s what I’m most proud of.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.