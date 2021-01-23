OU basketball: Madi Williams scores 1,000th career point, Sooners fall at No. 9 Baylor, 84-61

In its sixth conference game of the 2021 season, Oklahoma (4-7, 1-5 Big 12) suffered a crushing 84-61 road loss to No. 9 Baylor (10-2, 5-1) on Saturday night.
At the beginning of the first quarter, Oklahoma found itself amid another hot shooting start from junior forward Madi Williams — OU’s leading scorer this season — and junior guard Taylor Robertson. They combined for 16 of the Sooners’ 18 points in the first quarter. Despite Baylor’s athleticism and defense, the Sooners weathered the storm, and shot 53 percent in the quarter. Baylor led, 20-18, at the buzzer.
Following a tight first quarter, the Sooner offense went ice cold, shooting 20 percent from the field and scoring only five points in the quarter. Baylor quickly took advantage, using its length on isolations to bully a much smaller OU defense. The Lady Bears led, 45-23, and outrebounded Oklahoma 22 to five by halftime.
In the third quarter, the Lady Bears continued to keep their foot on the gas extending the lead to 30 points for the majority of the quarter. Despite the lackluster performance from the rest of her team, Williams found her footing, scoring 13 of the Sooners’ 21 points in third,and the 1,000th point of her career. Baylor led, 72-44, at the start of the fourth quarter.
Going into the fourth quarter, Baylor continued its dominance over the Sooners, holding Oklahoma to an abysmal 22 percent from the field. OU could simply not keep up, resulting in a double-digit loss.
OU will turn its focus to Kansas (6-5, 2-3) at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, Jan. 27 in Norman.
