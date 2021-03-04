OU basketball: Madi Williams can't sink game winner as Sooners fall to TCU

With under 18 seconds remaining in Thursday’s night’s game, OU head coach Sherri Coale called timeout.
After trading blows with the Horned Frogs all night, the Sooners had the ball and a chance to potentially tie the game or win it. Junior guard Madi Williams, OU’s leading scorer at over 20 points per game, took the shot and air-balled as Oklahoma (11-11, 8-9 Big 12) went on to lose, 83-79, to TCU (9-13, 4-13) in Norman.
With the loss, the Sooners’ three-game winning streak came to an end and their path to the NCAA tournament is narrowing. The only thing keeping their tournament hopes alive is their strength of schedule and the toughness of the Big 12. The Sooners rank 17th in the country in strength of schedule and they’ve lost seven games by five or fewer points, including Thursday night’s loss.
“Our conference is incredible,” Coale said afterward. “There are great teams in this league up and down the list and it’s great to be in close games to get the experience.”
The Sooners struggled taking care of the ball, turning it over 22 times. They also got into foul trouble early and stayed there for the rest of the game, committing 19 team fouls in the contest.
“We just weren’t very sure with the basketball,” Coale said. “We were very antsy. We were not sharp and we were second-guessing ourselves a lot.”
OU didn’t have an answer for TCU’s Lauren Heard as she dominated the game scoring 31 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Heard, who was on the Naismith Trophy watchlist in the preseason, averages 21 points per game while shooting 41 percent from the field.
TCU did a good job containing Williams and junior guard Taylor Robertson both to 14 points each. Williams finished without a made 3-pointer and Robertson only took seven total shots. Sophomore guard Gabby Gregory was one of few bright spots for the Sooners, scoring a career-high 27 points while shooting 7-for-12 from the field. She also drained three 3-pointers.
“Gabby was fantastic tonight,” Coale said. “She just fought and obviously kept us in the game. That’s who she is and that’s exactly what we expect from her.
“When you get that type of game with (Williams’) typical game and (Robertson’s) typical game you get something special.”
OU will look to bounce-back in its last regular season game before the Big 12 tournament as it faces Kansas State at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 7 in Norman.
“These kids want to win so badly,” Coale said. “We’ve been right there in almost all of our games… we just need to get back to being about the process.”
