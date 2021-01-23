OU basketball: Madi Williams' 1,000th point among few highlights in Sooners' lopsided loss at No. 9 Baylor

Junior forward Madi Williams slashed past the quickly collapsing defense and dropped in a layup her 1,000th career point.
As she has often this season, Williams shouldered the brunt of yet another offensive load with a team-high 28 points. Williams got the glory from another dominant individual performance, but her teammates had to dwell in another crushing loss.
Williams’ outing was the lone bright spot in the Sooners’ (4-7, 1-5 Big 12) crushing 84-61 loss to the Baylor Bears (10-2, 5-1) in Waco Saturday night. In all four quarters of the game, OU was outmatched, losing its hold on the game after being outrebounded 22-5 before halftime and shooting 22 percent in the second quarter.
Baylor quickly took advantage, rolling on a 9-2 run to start off the second quarter. The Sooners fell too far behind for Williams to save them from an athletic, sharpshooting Baylor team that didn’t look back.
“She had that look in her eye again tonight,” head coach Sherri Coale said of Williams after the game. “She had that look like she could pull the string and get a shot when she wanted. I thought she passed up some, trying to do a little bit too much, and yet I can’t fault her.
“Her offensive performance tonight was unbelievable, but I do think there is room for improvement and some things she can take advantage of, and the film will show us that. It’s one of the great things about playing — the opportunities to grow and learn.”
Aside from Williams, junior guard Taylor Robertson and sophomore guard Gabby Gregory — OU’s second and third leading scorers, respectively — struggled to find any offensive rhythm, other than Robertson’s eight points in the first quarter. After the opening period, the Bears put their foot on the gas — extending the lead to 22 points at halftime — and left the Sooners in the dust.
“I thought Baylor played really really well,” Coale said. “We could not match their size and intensity on the glass. 40-14 is a huge margin to overcome there. I think where it turned for us was in the second quarter, when we could not get the ball to go in the basket, and let being unable to score affect our ability to defend. We kind of glazed over.”
Oklahoma found itself among too many mismatches against Baylor. The Bears had more size — four out of five starters outmatched OU’s starters’ heights —and athleticism than OU. For the Sooners to recover from Saturday’s performance, the trio of Williams, Gregory, and Robertson will have to collectively be firing on all cylinders next time out.
In an attempt to keep up with Baylor’s size, Coale gave freshman forward Heavenly Greer some playing time. The move didn’t help much, as Greer attempted and missed just one shot in merely four minutes of play.
“She looked like a deer in headlights,” Coale said of Greer. “Her eyes were all big and round. She was a bit overwhelmed, and that’s the way when you’re a freshman when you come in and play against an experienced Baylor team, especially here in Waco.”
Despite the brutal beating taken in the 23-point loss, the Sooners must now pivot their focus to Kansas at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 27 in Norman.
