OU basketball: Lincoln Riley, Bob Stoops, Twitter reacts to Sherri Coale's retirement

After 25 seasons, OU head women's basketball coach Sherri Coale announced her retirement on Wednesday.
The four-time Big 12 Coach of the Year and Women's Basketball Hall of Famer ended her Sooner career with a 513-294 record. She also coached Oklahoma to 19-straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Coale's retirement:
Thank you, Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/ZppdL60r3E— Sherri Coale (@sherricoale) March 17, 2021
Congrats @sherricoale ‼️Legendary Career! pic.twitter.com/5NsFnlEXat— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) March 17, 2021
Congratulations to @sherricoale on a phenomenal career @OU_WBBall pic.twitter.com/iEc4xUBb0Q— Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) March 17, 2021
Congratulations to @sherricoale on an outstanding Hall of Fame career! Boomer Sooner! pic.twitter.com/TEK03WmBW9— Lon Kruger (@LonKruger) March 17, 2021
Congratulations on a wonderful career! @sherricoale retiring as @OU_WBBall coach after 25 years. Built that program in to a national power with class! pic.twitter.com/dDUASM01z3— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) March 17, 2021
Over 35 years ago I got the opportunity to work with @sherricoale . Amazing coach and even better human being. So proud of her accomplishments and what she’s meant to Women’s athletics. Enjoy your retirement and yes it’s possible for a Cowboy to compliment a Sooner😂— Barry D. Hinson (@CoachBHinson) March 17, 2021
Congratulations on a Hall of Fame career @sherricoale. The impact you have had on your players and women’s basketball is truly remarkable! Best of luck in your next chapter! pic.twitter.com/a8AJa7sizR— Jim Littell (@Coach_Littell) March 17, 2021
The Lady Raider basketball program congratulates @sherricoale on an amazing career. Thank you for everything you’ve done for our sport!🔴@OU_WBBall // #WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/NqrJDCppQr— Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) March 17, 2021
I’ve been at OU for 5 years and In that time @sherricoale has been so great to me and my family.....especially my son Joseph! Thank you Coach Coale for being so welcoming, and thank you for your many years of service to @OU_Athletics You will be missed! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/E3WB081f4i— Carlin Hartman (@CarlinHartman) March 17, 2021
Congrats to @sherricoale on a great career. She took a program from the ashes to the heights, and did it with class.She’s been a tremendous ambassador for the @UofOklahoma — and for the state of Oklahoma, as well. One of my favorite people to cover. https://t.co/4raerq0t01— George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) March 17, 2021
Thanking Sherri Coale for changing the landscape of women’s basketball at OU. pic.twitter.com/jCWNOqAufR— Kenny Mossman (@Kenny_Mossman) March 17, 2021
Once upon a time women’s hoops at Oklahoma was in such dire straits they were going to shut down the program until there was a national outcry. What Sherri Coale accomplished there is nothing short of a miracle. Tough act to follow. https://t.co/eL7dbB1xPn— Jane Burns (@jrburns) March 17, 2021
