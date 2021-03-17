You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Lincoln Riley, Bob Stoops, Twitter reacts to Sherri Coale's retirement

Sherri Coale

OU Head Coach Sherri Coale during the game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 11, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

After 25 seasons, OU head women's basketball coach Sherri Coale announced her retirement on Wednesday. 

The four-time Big 12 Coach of the Year and Women's Basketball Hall of Famer ended her Sooner career with a 513-294 record. She also coached Oklahoma to 19-straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Coale's retirement:

