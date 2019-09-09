OU basketball: Kur Kuath receives medical redshirt for 2018 season, has 2 years of eligibility remaining

Forward Kur Kuath now has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The Khartoum, South Sudan native was granted a medical redshirt for the 2018 season after a back injury limited him to just 33 total minutes across six early games.
NEWS | Forward Kur Kuath has been granted a medical redshirt for last season and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the #Sooners.— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) September 9, 2019
Let's reintroduce Kur to Sooner Nation - we think you'll want to get to know him. pic.twitter.com/6dyPczLDb8
Kuath joined the Sooners prior to the 2018 season after playing two seasons at Salt Lake Community College in Utah, where he ranked third nationally in blocks among junior college players and was an NJCAA third-team All-American.
