OU basketball: Kur Kuath receives medical redshirt for 2018 season, has 2 years of eligibility remaining

  • Updated
Kur Kuath

Junior forward Kur Kuath holds the ball in the game against Wofford Nov. 18.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Forward Kur Kuath now has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Khartoum, South Sudan native was granted a medical redshirt for the 2018 season after a back injury limited him to just 33 total minutes across six early games.

Kuath joined the Sooners prior to the 2018 season after playing two seasons at Salt Lake Community College in Utah, where he ranked third nationally in blocks among junior college players and was an NJCAA third-team All-American.

