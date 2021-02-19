You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Joe Lunardi projects Sooners as No. 3 seed in latest ESPN Bracketology

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brady Manek and De'Vion Harmon

Senior forward Brady Manek and sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon box out for a rebound during the game against TCU in Fort Worth on Dec. 6, 2020.

 Gregg Ellman/Pool Photo

No. 9 Oklahoma (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) has been projected as a No. 3 seed in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology update on Friday.

The Sooners are No. 2 in the Big 12 standings, which features seven projected teams in the tournament and six at least a No. 5 seed or higher. In January, OU won three straight games against top 10 opponents, helping propel it into a nation-leading five wins over top 15 teams. 

Led by senior guard Austin Reaves, Reaves is the only player in Division I averaging at least 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season. The Newark, Arkansas native also became the second player in the Big 12 with at least 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a single game in the last 25 years. 

The Sooners return to action against Iowa State at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 20 in Ames.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

