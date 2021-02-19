OU basketball: Joe Lunardi projects Sooners as No. 3 seed in latest ESPN Bracketology

No. 9 Oklahoma (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) has been projected as a No. 3 seed in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology update on Friday.
The varying states of NCAA tournament Bracketology. One month from today, 32 teams will play NCAA Tournament games. https://t.co/2kZ3Sc0Lqc— Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) February 19, 2021
The Sooners are No. 2 in the Big 12 standings, which features seven projected teams in the tournament and six at least a No. 5 seed or higher. In January, OU won three straight games against top 10 opponents, helping propel it into a nation-leading five wins over top 15 teams.
Led by senior guard Austin Reaves, Reaves is the only player in Division I averaging at least 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season. The Newark, Arkansas native also became the second player in the Big 12 with at least 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a single game in the last 25 years.
The Sooners return to action against Iowa State at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 20 in Ames.
