OU basketball: Joe Lunardi projects Sooners as No. 3 seed in ESPN's latest Bracketology

No. 7 Oklahoma (14-5, 9-4 Big 12) is projected as a No. 3 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology, ESPN announced Tuesday.
The Sooners, who've won eight of their last nine games, are currently second in the Big 12 standings behind undefeated No. 2 Baylor. OU is led by senior guard Austin Reaves, who's top-5 in the conference in points and assists per game.
The Big 12 has seven projected teams in March Madness according to the Bracketology. No. 10 West Virginia, who the Sooners swept in this season's series, are also projected as a No. 3 seed.
Oklahoma plays its next game against Kansas State at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Manhattan.
