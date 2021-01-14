You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Jalen Hill available against Oklahoma State, Brady Manek likely to miss third-straight game

Jalen Hill

Freshman forward Jalen Hill during the game against West Virginia Feb. 8, 2020

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Sophomore forward Jalen Hill will be available for Oklahoma’s game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, whereas Brady Manek will likely be out due to COVID-19 protocols, head coach Lon Kruger confirmed in a Thursday press conference.

Both forwards have missed the past two games, the first being against No. 6 Kansas on Jan. 9. The Sooners have started a four-guard lineup in the duo’s absence, with junior guard Elijah Harkless moving into the starting lineup. OU played with only two forwards in sophomore Victor Iwuakor and redshirt senior Kur Kuath in that span.

Manek is OU’s second-leading scorer this season, averaging over 13 points-per-game. Manek had played in the previous 106 games for the Sooners and missed his first-career game against Kansas. 

The Sooners’ game against Oklahoma State is at 7 p.m. CT on Jan. 16 in Stillwater on ESPN 2.

