OU basketball: In rematch with Cyclones, Madi Williams leads Sooners to 'important' win for postseason hopes

Junior forward Madi Williams faced up toward her Iowa State defender and drained an off-balance shot, pushing OU’s lead back to five with 2:16 remaining.
The last time Oklahoma faced the Cyclones, the Sooners (7-9, 4-7 Big 12) led Iowa State (12-8, 7-9), 63-60, with 21.7 seconds remaining in Ames. In a disastrous series of events, ISU stole the game from Oklahoma, hitting a pair of game sealing layups for a heartbreaking final score of 64-63.
On Tuesday night, the Sooners didn’t let the Cyclones swipe another victory. When ISU found itself back within three points with just under 2:46 remaining, Oklahoma responded with Williams’ 2-point bucket and lockdown defense. In the final two minutes, OU held Iowa State to just two points, resulting in a vengeful 67-61 final score in Norman.
“Finish it, is what was going through my mind,” Williams said of her clutch jumpshot. They got us last time at their house, and we’ve been waiting for this rematch since then. So, whenever I had a chance to get the shot up as the clock was running down, I was like ‘ok, this is the shot I hit all the time, let’s go take it and let’s go get it.’ And that’s what we did.”
Williams was spectacular, putting up a team leading 27 points on 13-of-21 shooting, with 13 rebounds, four assists and a clutch shot when her team needed her most, especially while sharpshooting junior guard Taylor Robertson struggled. The last time OU played ISU, Robertson hit a Hilton Coliseum-record eight 3-pointers on 15 attempts.
Tuesday, Robertson’s performance was a shell of what it was on Jan 19. She hit a season-low one shot on 14 attempts for four points, meaning Williams' play was all the more pivotal to the Sooners’ success.
“For teams to win, teams need to feel what’s missing and sort of fill the space for others,” head coach Sherri Coale said. “This was a very uncharacteristic night from Taylor Robertson. ... I’ve not ever really seen that from her. We don't ever talk about what happens if that happens, because it hasn’t ever happened. Madi felt that in the game, and took advantage of how they still had to continue to guard (Robertson)… It’s almost an invisible thing, she sort of feels it and takes it upon herself.”
The Sooners big win led by Williams doesn’t just move them back into sixth place in the Big 12. It also sets a precedent for their next four games as they continue their conference schedule.
Despite its big win tonight, Oklahoma now turns its focus to No. 19 West Virginia, and will face the Mountaineers at 2 p.m. CT on Feb. 14 in Morgantown. Williams, who scored a program record 45 points the last time OU faced WVU on Jan. 3, thinks the upset of Iowa State can change the course for the rest of the Sooners’ season.
“It’s pretty important,” Williams said. “This is a big win for us, and we’ll take any wins that we can get. Hopefully we’ll come up with some wins and make it to the tournament.”
