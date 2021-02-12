OU basketball: Guard Alondes Williams to return from COVID-19 protocols against West Virginia

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger said senior guard Alondes Williams will return from COVID-19 protocols against No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday during a Thursday in a press conference.
Lon Kruger says Friday morning on @Sportstalk1400 that Alondes Williams had a good week at practice and he anticipates the Sooners will be at full strength Saturday in Morgantown. pic.twitter.com/kftrSWqz1i— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) February 12, 2021
Kruger also confirmed Williams' return to SportsTalk 1400's Toby Rowland on Friday. Williams, who started every game before missing the past two, was out due to testing positive for COVID-19. However, Kruger said he's recovered physically despite contracting the virus.
"He's bounced back well," Kruger said. "(He's) not physically behind. He's got his bounce, got his pop to his step. He's not dragging around from COVID at all... He'll definitely be ready for Saturday to give us minutes in critical situations."
Williams is averaging over seven points per game and shooting over 48 percent this season. The Sooners' game against West Virginia is at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 13 in Morgantown.
