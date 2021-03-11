You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Former Sooners Trae Young, Blake Griffin named finalists for Team USA’s Olympic Team

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Trae Young

Former OU guard Trae Young plays for the Atlanta Hawks in their game against the OKC Thunder Nov. 30, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooners Trae Young and Blake Griffin were among 15 new NBA players added to the USA Basketball Men’s National Team finalist pool on Thursday.

The pool now consists of 57 NBA athletes. The Tokyo Olympic Games will begin July 23. The event was originally scheduled for 2020, but was suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Young, in his third season, is averaging 26.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists in 34 games this season with the Atlanta Hawks.

After agreeing to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons on March 5, Griffin signed with the Brooklyn Nets on March 7. In 20 games with the Pistons, he is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

The official 12 man roster for the U.S. Basketball Men’s Team will be announced later this year.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments