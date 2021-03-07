OU basketball: Former Sooner forward Blake Griffin agrees to deal with Brooklyn Nets, per report

Former Sooner forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the 2021 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Free agent forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2021
The Athletic's Shams Charania initially reported Sunday afternoon that Griffin was on his way to Brooklyn. Griffin was bought out by the Detroit Pistons on March 5.
Blake Griffin has cleared free agency waivers and the six-time NBA All-Star is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2021
Interested teams have expected Griffin to pursue a championship in Brooklyn alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. https://t.co/5uMTu0Nfgv— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2021
The Nets were viewed as the favorites to sign the 31-year-old when he hit free agency. Griffin is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 20 games this season.
Sources: Blake Griffin gave back $13.3 million in his buyout with the Pistons. He had $75M on his deal for this season and 2021-22. The six-time All-Star will clear waivers on Sunday and the Brooklyn Nets are the leaders to sign him.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2021
The Brooklyn Nets are believed to be leaders to sign six-time All-Star Blake Griffin, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. Rival teams with interest are expecting Griffin to choose Nets as a title favorite for chance to win a championship.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2021
The news also means Griffin will not travel to his home state of Oklahoma to play the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, as the Nets have already played their yearly Chesapeake Energy Arena game on Jan. 29. The Nets are 24-13 and 0.5 games back from the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
Griffin played for OU for two seasons between 2007-09, averaging 18.8 points per game and becoming the Consensus National Player of the Year during his final year in Norman. He was selected No. 1 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.
