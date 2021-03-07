You have permission to edit this article.
OU basketball: Former Sooner forward Blake Griffin agrees to deal with Brooklyn Nets, per report

  • Updated
Blake Griffin

Former Sooner basketball player Blake Griffin has committed to making a donation towards the Lloyd Noble Center High Performance Center.

 Christopher Michie, photographer

Former Sooner forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the 2021 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Athletic's Shams Charania initially reported Sunday afternoon that Griffin was on his way to Brooklyn. Griffin was bought out by the Detroit Pistons on March 5.

The Nets were viewed as the favorites to sign the 31-year-old when he hit free agency. Griffin is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 20 games this season.

The news also means Griffin will not travel to his home state of Oklahoma to play the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, as the Nets have already played their yearly Chesapeake Energy Arena game on Jan. 29. The Nets are 24-13 and 0.5 games back from the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Griffin played for OU for two seasons between 2007-09, averaging 18.8 points per game and becoming the Consensus National Player of the Year during his final year in Norman. He was selected No. 1 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.

