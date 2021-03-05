OU basketball: Former Sooner forward Blake Griffin agrees to buyout with Detroit Pistons, per report

Former OU forward Blake Griffin is now a free agent after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi.
Six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons and will become an unrestricted free agent, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 5, 2021
Griffin has not played in an NBA game since Feb. 12. It was reported on Feb. 15 that the Pistons would explore trading Griffin before the March 25 NBA Trade Deadline, but his $36.8 million salary with a $39 million player option for next season made that scenario difficult.
Wojnarowski reports Griffin has interest from most of the NBA’s top playoff contenders and will make a decision once he speaks with interested teams.
Among teams that are expected to be considered for Griffin's next stop, sources tell ESPN: Brooklyn, Golden State, Miami and Portland— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 5, 2021
The Lakers, Clippers, Nets, Heat and Warriors are among the teams that have expressed interest in Blake Griffin when he becomes an unrestricted free agent, league sources say— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 5, 2021
The soon-to-be-32-year-old is averaging 12.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game and 3.9 assists per game in 20 games this season.
Blake Griffin this season:31.3 MPG12.3 PPG (career-low)36.5 FG% (2nd worst in NBA*)31.5 3P% (2nd worst in NBA*)He hasn’t dunked since 2019. pic.twitter.com/JbP6nHL4os— StatMuse (@statmuse) March 5, 2021
Griffin played for the Sooners from 2007-09, where he averaged 18.8 points per game and 11.8 rebounds per game in his two seasons at Oklahoma. After declaring for the 2009 NBA Draft he was taken No. 1 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers.
