OU basketball: Former Sooner forward Blake Griffin agrees to buyout with Detroit Pistons, per report

  • Updated
Griffin speaks

Former Sooner Blake Griffin speaks during the Griffin Family Performance Center dedication Aug. 25, 2018.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former OU forward Blake Griffin is now a free agent after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi.

Griffin has not played in an NBA game since Feb. 12. It was reported on Feb. 15 that the Pistons would explore trading Griffin before the March 25 NBA Trade Deadline, but his $36.8 million salary with a $39 million player option for next season made that scenario difficult.

Wojnarowski reports Griffin has interest from most of the NBA’s top playoff contenders and will make a decision once he speaks with interested teams.

The soon-to-be-32-year-old is averaging 12.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game and 3.9 assists per game in 20 games this season.

Griffin played for the Sooners from 2007-09, where he averaged 18.8 points per game and 11.8 rebounds per game in his two seasons at Oklahoma. After declaring for the 2009 NBA Draft he was taken No. 1 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers.

