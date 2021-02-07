You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Former Sooner assistant coach Lew Hill dies at 55

Assistant coach Lew Hill

HOUSTON — OU assistant basketball coach Lew Hill watches the Sooners practice at the NRG Stadium April 1. The Sooners will face Villanova Saturday for the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former OU assistant coach Lew Hill, 55, died on Sunday morning, OU Athletics confirmed on Sunday evening.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman previously reported that Hill, head coach at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, recently battled COVID-19 and was set to step away from the team for the rest of the season. Goodman reported that Hill died in his sleep Sunday morning after coaching UTRGV against Texas Southern on Saturday night.

Hill coached at OU from 2011-16 under current head coach Lon Kruger. He was part of four-straight NCAA Tournament teams with Oklahoma, including the 2016 Final Four team headlined by current Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield. Hill also played college basketball at Wichita State and one year professionally in Germany. 

During the 2018-2019 season, Hill was a finalist for the Ben Jobe Award, the accolade given annually to the nation’s best minority coach in Division I.

This article was updated at 8:37 p.m. on Feb. 7 to correct Hill's age from 56 to 55.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

