OU basketball: Elijah Harkless named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Junior guard Elijah Harkless was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Fueling the defense...and getting noticed for it.@ejay_hoops2 has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.➡️ https://t.co/lvY79rQywl pic.twitter.com/H3opr6iewx— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 25, 2021
Harkless started the week with a stuffed stat-sheet against Kansas State on Jan. 19, playing the second-most minutes on the team with 31, while scoring eight points with 13 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. He also had three steals in OU's upset victory over then-No. 9 Kansas on Jan. 23.
The Cal State Northridge transfer has been a defensive rock for the Sooners this season. He leads the team in steals despite making only four starts. OU is 3-1 since Harkless joined the starting lineup.
OU's next game against No. 5 Texas is at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 26 in Austin.
