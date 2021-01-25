You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Elijah Harkless named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Elijah Harkless

Junior guard Elijah Harkless attempts to swat the ball away during the game against No. 15 Texas Tech on Dec. 22.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Junior guard Elijah Harkless was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Harkless started the week with a stuffed stat-sheet against Kansas State on Jan. 19, playing the second-most minutes on the team with 31, while scoring eight points with 13 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. He also had three steals in OU's upset victory over then-No. 9 Kansas on Jan. 23.

The Cal State Northridge transfer has been a defensive rock for the Sooners this season. He leads the team in steals despite making only four starts. OU is 3-1 since Harkless joined the starting lineup.

OU's next game against No. 5 Texas is at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 26 in Austin.

