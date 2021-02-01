You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: De'Vion Harmon named co-Big 12 Player of the Week

De'Vion Harmon

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon celebrates during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon has been named co-Big 12 Player of The Week, the conference announced Monday.

The award was Harmon’s first Big 12 weekly award in his career. He led the No. 9 Sooners to two wins over then-No. 5 Texas and then-No. 9 Alabama, behind 13 and 18 points, respectively, in both games.

The Denton, Texas native is averaging over 13 points-per-game, with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. The former four-star recruit stepped up against the Crimson Tide, moving over to point guard with star guard Austin Reaves out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Oklahoma plays No. 13 Texas Tech at 8 p.m. CT on Monday in Lubbock. 

