OU basketball: De'Vion Harmon named co-Big 12 Player of the Week

Sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon has been named co-Big 12 Player of The Week, the conference announced Monday.
Stepped up when we needed him in two top-10 wins.@DeVionHarmon11 is the Big 12 Player of the Week.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/YECPrusdSP— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 1, 2021
The award was Harmon’s first Big 12 weekly award in his career. He led the No. 9 Sooners to two wins over then-No. 5 Texas and then-No. 9 Alabama, behind 13 and 18 points, respectively, in both games.
The Denton, Texas native is averaging over 13 points-per-game, with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. The former four-star recruit stepped up against the Crimson Tide, moving over to point guard with star guard Austin Reaves out due to COVID-19 protocols.
Oklahoma plays No. 13 Texas Tech at 8 p.m. CT on Monday in Lubbock.
