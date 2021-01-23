OU basketball: De'Vion Harmon leads Sooners to upset win over No. 9 Kansas behind 'tough' week of loss

Sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon was elated.
As the upset stood complete, and the Sooners had beaten No. 9 Kansas at home for the third time in the past four seasons, Harmon was smiling. He embraced fellow guard Austin Reaves near the free-throw line and was all over the court postgame, from ESPN’s TV interview to taking pictures with young fans.
Love what you're doing. Love what you 𝘾𝘼𝙉 do.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/3a4DOeywue— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 23, 2021
Behind the smile, however, was a recently-turned 20-year-old college athlete, mourning the loss of Hazel Blunt, his great-grandmother, who died last week at 90. He was also thinking about former Little Elm High School coach Rusty Segler, who died at 63 this week. Both died of cancer. Harmon looked to his family when the court cleared out after the game, and knew the cast of eight in section F4 of the Lloyd Noble Center was supporting him.
Segler, who coached Harmon’s friend and Denver Nuggets guard R.J Hampton in high school, developed a strong relationship with Harmon after their battles on the court in high school. Harmon missed practice on Thursday attending his grandma’s funeral.
“It was tough,” Harmon said after the game, before taking a long pause. “I know big momma’s watching, I know she was watching and I know she was proud. Just going to go out there, it wasn’t about me. It wasn’t about playing Kansas. It was about giving everything I had for my teammates, for my family and for all the people who genuinely want to see me succeed.
“And I just left it all out on the court.”
Harmon did just that. He led the Sooners with 22 points and helped hand Kansas (10-5, 4-4 Big 12) its third consecutive loss in OU’s (9-4, 5-3) 75-68 upset win Saturday in Norman. Harmon is finally playing up to the hype he garnered in high school and finding himself as one of the Sooners’ top contributors. During OU’s three-game winning stretch, Harmon has scored 22, 16 and 22 again, respectively.
Harmon told his father, Deon, during his great-grandmother’s funeral that she was going to be with him in spirit the rest of the season. When the COVID-19 pandemic began and OU’s classes became virtual, Harmon was able to spend time with his great-grandmother, and he accompanied her while she grew weaker over five months at home.
“The court’s always been his safe place,” Deon said in an interview with The Daily. “It’s been his way to get away from whatever reality provides him. It’s a peace of mind. As a parent, you’re always wondering if the foundation you laid is strong enough. … For him to take all of that, and use it as fuel, it put everything into perspective for him.”
Mentally, Harmon struggled his freshman year at OU. He wasn’t playing with the same confidence he’s used to, and he wasn’t his fiery self. As a sophomore, Harmon learned from his struggles and matured, now playing with the confidence he had as a blue-chip recruit out of high school. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 12.8 points-per-game this season, improving his poor shooting of 36 percent from the field last season to over 47 percent this season.
Harmon said after the game that visualizing plays before it happens helped him grow, and allowed him to just “react” after the initial tip-off happens.
“I think having success is the thing that’s allowing (Harmon) to continue having success,” OU head coach Lon Kruger said after the game. “He’s playing with so much confidence right now. He’s making shots, he’s attacking the rim. … I think just the level of confidence right now allows him to feel good about continuing to do what he’s doing, and that may seem funny, but I think right now that confidence is such a big factor, and he’s playing at a high level.”
Harmon set the pace from the start, as he scored OU’s first eight points in under a minute. Kansas got out to an early 5-0 lead and was commanding the pace with easy scores, but it was Harmon who responded and slowed the Jayhawks’ offense. Oklahoma went on a 12-0 run that lasted over five minutes.
De'Vion Harmon dropped eight points within a one minute span. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mNkbG4F42T— OUHoops (@ouhoops) January 23, 2021
The Sooners are clicking right now. Over their three-game win streak, they’ve outscored their opponents 233 to 164. With Harmon's breakout year, Reaves’ play, senior forward Brady Manek’s return from testing positive for COVID-19 and junior guard Elijah Harkless’ energy, OU is proving to be one of the better teams in the Big 12.
With a 5-3 conference record, OU is now third in the conference standings, behind No. 2 Baylor and No. 5 Texas. The momentum from the upset win on Saturday could be huge for the Sooners, as they take on Texas on the road, and SEC-leading No. 18 Alabama at home next week.
Deon knew his son would break out eventually, and he just wanted him to have fun and play his game, with his great-grandmother in the back of his mind, and the hardships he faced since joining the team in 2019 in the rearview.
“Bet on yourself, be yourself,” Deon said. “And what he’s done is, he’s really taken that to heart. Everybody’s seeing that he’s getting the chance to be the best version of himself, and he’s getting to be it with his confidence.”
