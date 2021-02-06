OU basketball: Despite Madi Williams' scoring, Sooners experience alternate outcome in second round of Bedlam

During their last outing against Oklahoma State, the Sooners didn’t have junior forward/guard Madi Williams, who was recently placed on the watchlist for the Dawn Staley Award for most outstanding collegiate guard in the country.
The outcome then was completely the opposite of Saturday night’s result, as Oklahoma (6-9, 3-7) won, 77-75, to close out the Cowgirls (14-5, 10-3) in Norman . This time, even with their 6-foot-1 leading scorer — who carried the team with 29 points and nine rebounds — and its second-straight game with a full rotation of seven players, OU still suffered a crushing 91-64 loss to OSU in Stillwater and fell to seventh in the Big 12 standings behind Texas Tech (9-10, 3-9).
“Oklahoma State played really well,” Coale said. “You gotta give them credit. They knocked down big time shots and (OSU forward Natasha Mack) was a handful in the post. I felt like they were the most aggressive team and we were a little bit passive, and they turned us over in the first half — we had 10 turnovers at halftime, and ended with 13 — so we can value the basketball better than we did.
“I just want to give them a lot of credit. They were good. I think they’re the hottest team in the league, and you’ve got to give them credit.”
The Sooners struggled to get anything going offensively, shooting just under 38 percent and committing 13 turnovers, which led to 20 points for OSU. They looked far from the team who ranks second in the Big 12 for field goal percentage, clocking in at 45 percent on the season.
Even Williams struggled at the beginning of the game, amassing four turnovers in the first quarter and shooting below 30 percent from the field. Finally, in the second quarter, her teammates caught up to her total, adding six turnovers. Oklahoma State ran away with the game at the point, garnering a 47-29 lead at halftime.
“Madi had five (turnovers) at halftime, and our team had 10,” Coale said “That’s not what Madi does. Against Kansas State, she had seven assists and zero turnovers. She just couldn’t find the handle on the ball. She’ll be better.”
In the third quarter, Oklahoma lost its grip on the game completely, scoring only eight points on just over an abysmal 15 percent shooting. Sophomore guard Gabby Gregory and junior guard Taylor Robertson, OU’s second and third leading scorers, respectively, combined for only 18 points on just over 31 percent shooting, which barely beats their individual scoring averages on the season.
For Gregory, the past two games have been a struggle, as she barely got over double digits with 11 points on 25 percent shooting in the Sooners’ previous game against Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Oklahoma State levied OU’s offensive and defensive woes into a 10-0 run which resulted in a 30 point advantage at one point in the third quarter.
Defensively, Oklahoma could not limit Oklahoma State’s offense. Mack scored 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting. Guard Ja’Mee Asberry scored four 3-pointers for Oklahoma State in the first half, while finishing with 22 points on 7-of-21 shooting.
“We got into the game where we weren’t taking the big away and we weren’t really taking the guard away,” Coale said. “We were kind of just hanging out in the middle. That’s never a good place to be. You have to commit.”
Coale and the Sooners will return home to the Lloyd Noble Center to face Iowa State (12-7, 8-4) at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 9 in Norman. Ultimately, Coale had few words to sum up the Sooners overall performance on a rough night.
“We didn’t play very well,” Coale said. “There’s a newsflash, huh.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.