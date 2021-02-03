OU basketball: Costly travel, rough 4th quarter dooms Sooners in loss to Texas

With 48 seconds left, the Sooners were in dire need of a quick response to the Longhorns’ 63-57 lead.
Ball in hand, junior guard Tatum Veitenheimer strutted down the court and looked to pass the ball but walked, putting the ball back in Texas’ possession. The error weighed the Sooners (6-8, 3-6) down and secured the 69-58 victory for Texas (13-4, 7-3) in Norman Wednesday night.
Along with Veitenheimer’s error, the Sooners only put nine points on the board and were 5-for-11 on field goal attempts in the final period. OU shot 46 percent from the field in the game but was 4-for-9 from the free-throw line.
“We just ran out of gas in the fourth quarter,” head coach Sherri Coale said. “We just couldn’t get a ball to go in the basket. I think we competed really hard, fought like crazy. Give (Texas) credit, they made the plays they needed to make down the stretch.”
Texas controlled Oklahoma for all but 40 seconds of the game. With 8 minutes left in the third quarter, junior guard Taylor Robertson avoided her defender to drill a deep three and position the Sooners ahead of the Longhorns for the first time.
Robertson, who was recognized during the game for joining the program’s 1,000 points club last season and becoming the third fastest Sooner to obtain that title, engineered 14 points and four 3s.
With Robertson’s critical 3s, junior guard Madi Williams’ 17 points and the return of senior senior forward Mandy Simpson who missed the Kansas and Kansas State games due to a non-COVID-19 illness, OU remained a threat to UT’s established lead.
But, due to the absence of freshman forward Heavenly Greer because of academic ineligibility and sophomore forward Liz Scott because of a season-ending injury, the Sooners only had seven players to put against Texas.Though this evidently was a challenge for OU, the seven players available utilized the opportunity to play more to their advantage, which was also evident in the contest.
“We talk about this a lot — you don’t have a right to the hand you think you should’ve been dealt, (but) you have a responsibility to play the hand you have,” Coale said. “I’m really proud of our kids. They just continue to fight and try to find a way.”
Even when they were down by 11 with 8:02 left in the second quarter, the Sooners exchanged grins and uplifting words, and relied on the unavailable players’ energy from the bench. That spirit ultimately kept OU in contention with UT and will be defining for the team, as it has six games remaining in the season.
“Energy is expected and required, and they do a great job of creating it when it’s not easy to come with,” Coale said. “They do a great job of bringing it out of one another, and that goes to the folks on the bench. Those guys are important and they buoy people on the floor when they run a little bit low. (Energy is) a staple of our program and this team is probably the personification of that.”
The Sooners will depend on that energy when they face Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. CT this Saturday, Feb. 6 in Stillwater. The second Bedlam contest of the season will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
