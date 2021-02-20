You have permission to edit this article.
OU basketball: Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings struggle during 5-game losing streak

Buddy Hield

Former OU guard Buddy Hield warms up for the Sacramento Kings before their Feb. 27 game against the OKC Thunder.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sacramento Kings lost all three of their contests this past week, and Buddy Hield struggled in two of them while being held to single digits twice.

Hield averaged just 11.3 points per game and shot poorly overall from three at 32 percent on over eight 3-point attempts a game. Against the Memphis Grizzlies on Valentine’s Day, Hield scored just eight points on 2-of-10 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. Hield also shot poorly from beyond the arc, going just 1-of-8 from three. The Kings would get their hearts broken that game in a 124-110 loss.

Hield would then find his groove the next night against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Feb. 15. Hield scored 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting which included going 6-of-9 from three. Hield also finished with three rebounds, four assists and four turnovers. The Kings ended up losing, 136-125, as the Nets star duo of Kyrie Irving and James Harden excelled. Irving finished with 40 points while Harden recorded a 29 point, 14 assist and 13 rebound triple double.

The Kings would extend their losing streak to five games on Thursday, Feb. 18, by losing to the Miami Heat, 118-110. Hield scored just five points on 2-of-10 shooting that included going 1-of-8 from three. Overall, Hield’s one great game was sandwiched in between two poor-shooting outings. The Kings have also lost their last five games and currently have a 12-16 record.

Hield and the Kings next take the court Saturday night at 8 p.m. CT in a road matchup with the Chicago Bulls.

