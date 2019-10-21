OU basketball: Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings reportedly agree to 4 year, $94 million extension

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield has agreed to a four-year, $94 million extension, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Sam Amick.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield has agreed to a four-year, $94M contract extension with bonuses that could reach $106M, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019
Source tells @TheAthletic the Kings have agreed to terms on a four-year extension with Buddy Hield worth $86 million in guaranteed money and with $20 million in possible incentives. Big win for both sides to avoid a split here. sides.https://t.co/OzTdN4l1wc— Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 21, 2019
The former Sooner's deal reportedly includes $86 million guaranteed, "exceedingly reachable" bonuses that can add another $8 million and an additional $12 million in incentives, meaning Hield can potentially earn up to $106 million over the contract's term.
Amick reported that the incentives in Hield's extension are both player and team-based, possibly including finals appearances and All-Star selections. Hield's salary will reportedly decrease by 8 percent each season of the contract.
More details, per source: The incentives in Buddy Hield's Kings extension are team and player based, including things like All-Star appearances and Finals appearances. His salary declines 8% year over year, and is slated to take up just 13.5% of the cap in the fourth year.— Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 21, 2019
Hield agreed to terms with the Kings just days after The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson said that Hield saw the Kings' recent four-year, $90 million offer "like an insult" and hinted he was ready to demand a trade if a better offer wasn't presented by Monday's deadline for rookie-scale extensions.
Hield is on the verge of entering his third season with the Kings and is fresh off his best season as a pro, in which he averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game and shot 43 percent from beyond the arc. Hield's production helped lead the Kings to 39 wins in 2018-19, the team's highest total in 13 years.
When the Kings open the 2019 season against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, Oct. 23, Hield will take the court alongside 21-year-old point guard De'Aaron Fox. The backcourt duo ranks No. 8 in the NBA heading into the season, according to Bleacher Report.
