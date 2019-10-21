You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings reportedly agree to 4 year, $94 million extension

Buddy Hield

Former OU basketball player Buddy Hield on the sidelines of the OU football game Sept. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield has agreed to a four-year, $94 million extension, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Sam Amick.

The former Sooner's deal reportedly includes $86 million guaranteed, "exceedingly reachable" bonuses that can add another $8 million and an additional $12 million in incentives, meaning Hield can potentially earn up to $106 million over the contract's term.

Amick reported that the incentives in Hield's extension are both player and team-based, possibly including finals appearances and All-Star selections. Hield's salary will reportedly decrease by 8 percent each season of the contract.

Hield agreed to terms with the Kings just days after The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson said that Hield saw the Kings' recent four-year, $90 million offer "like an insult" and hinted he was ready to demand a trade if a better offer wasn't presented by Monday's deadline for rookie-scale extensions.

Hield is on the verge of entering his third season with the Kings and is fresh off his best season as a pro, in which he averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game and shot 43 percent from beyond the arc. Hield's production helped lead the Kings to 39 wins in 2018-19, the team's highest total in 13 years. 

When the Kings open the 2019 season against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, Oct. 23, Hield will take the court alongside 21-year-old point guard De'Aaron Fox. The backcourt duo ranks No. 8 in the NBA heading into the season, according to Bleacher Report.

